Gurugram: 3 family members succumb to injuries after firecracker explosion

Gurugram : Three persons of the same family succumbed to their injuries on Sunday, days after they got injured in a firecrackers explosion in their house in Gurugram. The victims succumbed to their injuries during treatment at Safdarjang hospital in Delhi, while the condition of three others is still critical. Six persons were injured in the explosion in a house located in Nakhrola village on October 12.

The explosion took place in the house of a person named Jai Bhagwan at Kherki Daula police station, where firecrackers were illegally stored in huge quantity. The deceased were identified as Jai Bhagwan (48), his son Manish (17) and daughter Chavi (11). All the victims were undergoing treatment at Safdarjang hospital since October 12.

The other three victims Satish Kumar (45) and his relative and Tanuj (10) are still critical. The explosion was so intense that roof and walls of the house blew off following which the victims got trapped, while cracks appeared in more than two adjoining houses.

Fire personnel, police and forensic teams and Civil Defence personnel rushed to the site and rescued the victims. The victims were rushed to the Gurugram civil hospital from where they were referred to Safdarjung hospital for further treatment.

