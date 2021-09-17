Follow us on Image Source : ANI Gurudwara Hemkunt Sahib Yatra to begin from tomorrow

The Gurudwara Hemkunt Sahib Yatra will begin for devotees from Saturday, announced the Gurudwara Sri Hemkunt Sahib Management Trust on Friday.

The trust has also issued a new set of guidelines for the devotees in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the new guidelines, only 1000 devotees are allowed to visit the gurudwara in a day.

It is also mandatory for the devotees to be doubly vaccinated and have a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours.

The Gurudwara was closed on October 10 last year for the winter season.

(With ANI inputs)

