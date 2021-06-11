Gujarat Unlock: Religious places, hotels, gyms to reopen; Details

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Ahmedabad: People wait in a queue to purchase Amphotericin B injections for mucormycosis disease at SVP hospital in Ahmedabad. (Representational)

The Gujarat government has announced to relax some rules to allow businesses, religious places, restaurants, gyms to reopen from today. The government has asked citizens and establishments to follow Covid protocols strictly even as the lockdown has been eased.

However, night curfew will remain in place across the state from 9 pm to 6 am daily. Weekly markets, educational institutions, coaching centres, cinema halls, auditoriums, amusement parks and swimming pools will remain closed.

As per the order issued by the government, business establishments, including small shops, shopping complexes, paan stalls and others, can open from 9 am to 7 pm. At all the religious places, only 50 people can gather and there will be no celebrations or distributtion of prasad. Bus services will operate with 60 per cent seating capacity. Gyms, salons and beauty parlours can also operate.

Restaurants and hotels can remain open from 9 am to 7 pm. They can offer dine-in services but with only 50 per cent capacity. The order said that home delivery of food can continue to be offered till 12 am and customers will be able to pick up their order from restaurants till 9 pm.

Gardens and parks can open from 6 am to 7 pm with 50 per cent capacity. All political and social gatherings can take place with a cap of 50 people.

The state added 544 new coronavirus cases and 11 more casualties in the last 24 hours that raised the tally of infections to 8,18,895 and toll to 9,976 on Thursday. As many as 1,505 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 7,96,208.

With this, the recovery rate in the state now stands at 97.23 per cent, he said, adding that Gujarat is now left with 12,711 active cases, which is a drop of around 10,000 in just a week. Ahmedabad city recorded the maximum number of cases, 86, during the day, followed by 61 in Vadodara city, 60 in Surat city and 37 in Vadodara district.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,94,49,350 people have been vaccinated so far in the state, with 2.68 lakh beneficiaries taking the jab on Thursday.

