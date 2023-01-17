Gujarat: Univ bars religious activities after video of girl offering namaz inside campus sparks row

Follow us on Image Source : FILE (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Women offer namaz.

The authorities of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda have issued a notice barring religious activities inside the campus. They have also initiated a high-level inquiry to identify and take action against the student seen offering namaz.

The university barred all students and faculty members from any kind of religious activities inside the university premises.

"Faculty of Science, MS University, Vadodara is premier institute of higher education. Therefore, observing any kind of religious activity is not desirable within the faculty premises. Hence, all students and faculty members are hereby informed that no religious activities are permitted in the premises. Violation of this directive shall invite appropriate disciplinary action," the notice issued by dean of Faculty of Science Haribhai Kataria read.

The notice was issued after a video showing a student offering ‘namaz’ on the campus of the university surfaced, prompting the varsity to order a probe on Monday. An inquiry committee will have a meeting to take the necessary action against the girl student, sources added. This is the third video that emerged in less than a month which showcased a student offering ‘namaz’ inside the university campus.

