No FIR against minor girl over abusive remarks on PM Modi: Delhi Police sources

New Delhi:

Delhi Police sources on Monday said that no regular FIR has been registered so far against the minor girl, who was seen making abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a viral video during the the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

Sources further said that a decision on registering a regular FIR is yet to be taken, considering the claim regarding the girl's age. "A Zero FIR was forwarded by Noida Police last week, but it is yet to be converted into a regular FIR in Delhi. Therefore, the question of withdrawal does not arise at this stage: Delhi Police Sources," Delhi Police sources said.

This comes after Prime Minister Modi released a video message on Instagram on Friday, saying he had forgiven the students accused of abusing him during the protest and urging society to guide them instead of seeking punishment. "The abusive slogans used against me and my late mother were deeply disturbing," the Prime Minister said. "But young people should be given an opportunity to learn from their mistakes."

Later, the girl also issued a public apology, saying she is just 15 years old and was influenced by others at the protest who were chanting abusive slogans against the Prime Minister.

'PM gave her jeevandaan': Mother of girl

Earlier, the mother of the girl said her daughter had been given a "jeevandaan" (a new lease of life) because of the PM's decision to forgive her.

Speaking to PTI, the girl's mother said she was grateful that PM Modi had chosen forgiveness instead of retaliation despite the offensive remarks directed at him. "I have one request to Prime Minister Modi. We are nothing before him. He is the 'raja' of this nation. He has done a truly noble thing by forgiving a child who used such offensive and abusive language against him. I fold my hands and thank him from the bottom of my heart. Today is my daughter's birthday, and the greatest gift she has received is from Prime Minister Modi. He has given her 'jeevandaan' (a new lease of life). Today is like a new birth for my daughter," she said.

Zero FIR against protester

A Zero FIR was registered against the protester at Noida's Expressway Police Station on July 29 over the alleged derogatory slogans raised during the July 23 demonstration.

According to the complaint, the accused used abusive language against the Prime Minister, allegedly insulting the dignity of the constitutional office. The complaint further alleged that the remarks were intended to incite ill-will and disturb public peace.

Police registered the case under Sections 352, 353(1), and 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The Zero FIR has since been transferred to Delhi's Parliament Street Police Station, which will carry out the investigation and take further legal action.

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