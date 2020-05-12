Gujarat: Coronavirus positive cases cross 6,000-mark in Ahmedabad; state tally at 8,542

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus positive cases cross 6,000-mark in Ahmedabad

The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad mounted to 6,086 on Monday, with the death toll in the city touching the 400-mark. The total number of cases in Gujarat climbed to 8,542 with 513 people falling prey to the dreaded virus so far, even as 235 people got discharged on Monday. Ahmedabad on Monday reported 268 of the 347 new cases reported from across the state. Ahmedabad was followed by Vadodara (29), Surat (19), Gandhinagar (10), Panchmahals and Banaskantha (4 each), Bharuch, Sabarkantha, Jamnagar, Patan, Jamnagar and Botad (3 each), Anand and Mehsana (2 each) and Bhavnagar, Narmada and Aravalli (1 each).

Monday also saw Junagadh report its first positive case. Now only one district remains which has not reported any Covid-19 case -- Amreli.

With 20 people losing their battle against Covid-19 on Monday, the state's death toll mounted to 513. Since May 1, the state has been reporting over 20 deaths daily. A total of 299 people have succumbed to the dreaded virus in the past 11 days.

Ahmedabad recorded the maximum number of fatalities on Monday at 19. Out of the 20 people who died on Monday, six patients did not have any comorbidity.

A total of 235 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the number of recovered patients in the state to 2,780.

Health authorities have so far carried out 1,16,471 tests in the state, out of which 8,542 have been found positive while 1,07,929 reports returned negative.

