Greater Noida West Metro Line: NMRC issues tender for 5 stations

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is set to build five metro stations on the extension corridor of the Aqua Line to Greater Noida West in the first phase. According to a report with the Hindustan Times, the NMRC has issued a tender for the same and the proposed route will connect Noida’s Sector 51 metro station with Greater Noida’s Sector 2 metro station. This will make commuting easier for those living in Greater Noida's high-rises and nearby villages.

Earlier on December 3, 2019, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet had approved the Aqua Line extension corridor comprising nine stations from Noida’s Sector 51 to Knowledge Park 5 in Greater Noida.

In the first phase, the 9.15km route will have five Metro stations -- Sector 122 and Sector 123 in Noida; and Sector 4, Ecotech 12 and Sector 2 in Greater Noida. While in the second phase of 5.8km, there will be four Metro stations; in Greater Noida’s Sector 3, Sector 10, Greater Sector 12 and Knowledge Park 5.

“The NMRC has issued a tender on September 29 and the last date for submission of bids is October 31. The project will be completed in 24 months from the award of the contract. Soil testing and geotechnical survey of the route have been completed,” Sandhya Sharma, deputy general manager, NMRC, told HT, adding the Greater Noida West extension line is significant given the number of residential colonies in that area.

The project cost of the first phase is approximately ₹491.99 crore, as per the tender document. The extension corridor of the Aqua Line will be funded by the state government, the Centre, the Noida authority and the Greater Noida authority. The NMRC will also hold a pre-bid meeting on October 9.

