Over 5,000-litre smuggled liquor seized in Greater Noida

Over 5,000 litres of liquor worth around Rs 25 lakh that was being smuggled from Punjab to Madhya Pradesh has been seized from a truck in Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday.

The person transporting the liquor was arrested after the truck was intercepted along the Peripheral Expressway under the Dadri police station area late on Monday night, officials said.

"The truck was intercepted for checking and 610 cartons of liquor were found hidden under boxes of kinnow fruit. The truck had started from Ropar district in Punjab and was bound for Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh," a police spokesperson said.

"A total of 5,275 litres of liquor, estimated to cost around Rs 25 lakh was seized," the spokesperson said.

The driver has been identified as Vishnu Ram, a native of Abohar in Fazilka district of Punjab, the police said, adding his truck has been impounded.

A case has been registered under the provisions of the Excise Act at the Dadri police station and further probe is underway, the police added.

In another incident, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Excise Department on Tuesday arrested a man near the Sector 50 metro station in Noida and seized 13 cartons of liquor meant for sale in Haryana, officials said.

On Monday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police had arrested two alleged liquor traffickers in Jewar area for illegally transporting alcohol in their car.

Twenty cartons of Haryana-marked liquor, worth an estimated Rs 1.5 lakh, was seized from their car, the police said.

On Sunday, a man was arrested by officials of the Sector 39 police station for illegally transporting 320 cartons of liquor worth Rs 25 lakh and meant for sale only in Haryana, the police added.

The same day, a man was held at Jewar toll plaza after he was found illegally transporting 1,150 cartons of Haryana-marked liquor, estimated to be worth Rs 40 lakh, in a Kanpur-registered truck, the police said.

