Great Nicobar mega project: How India plans to transform strategic island into global maritime hub? Explained

New Delhi:

The Government of India is moving ahead with the comprehensive development of Great Nicobar Island, a project that is being positioned as one of the country's most significant strategic and economic initiatives in recent decades. The ambitious plan includes four interconnected components: an International Container Transshipment Port (ICTP), a greenfield airport with a naval air station, a modern township, and a power generation facility. Officials believe the project will strengthen India's presence in the Indian Ocean Region while reducing dependence on foreign transshipment hubs. Given the island's proximity to some of the world's busiest shipping routes, the development is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing India's maritime capabilities, trade ambitions, and security preparedness.

Why Great Nicobar matters strategically

Great Nicobar Island occupies a highly strategic location in the eastern Indian Ocean. Situated close to the Six Degree Channel, one of the most important maritime corridors in the world, the island lies along a major sea route connecting the Gulf of Aden and the Malacca Strait. A substantial share of global oil shipments and container traffic passes through this region, making it a critical area for international commerce. At the same time, concerns related to illegal migration, narcotics trafficking, arms smuggling and other transnational maritime threats have increased over the years.

Against this backdrop, the government views the Great Nicobar project as a major force multiplier. The development is expected to strengthen India's operational reach in the south-eastern Indian Ocean and improve its ability to conduct surveillance, logistics support, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions, search and rescue operations, and maritime security tasks. The project also aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's MAHASAGAR doctrine, which focuses on regional security, growth and cooperation across maritime regions.

Major boost for maritime trade

A key pillar of the project is the proposed International Container Transshipment Port. Located around 40 nautical miles from the Malacca Strait, the port is expected to support India's long-term ambition of becoming a major transshipment hub. At present, a significant volume of Indian cargo is routed through foreign ports for transshipment. Officials believe the new facility can help reduce such dependence and strengthen India's position in global maritime trade networks.

Greenfield Airport approved under naval control

Recognising the strategic importance of the island, the Union Cabinet approved the establishment of a greenfield airport that will operate under the Indian Navy's control. The proposed airport is expected to significantly improve India's Maritime Domain Awareness and operational capabilities in the region. Authorities maintain that the planned facility will provide advantages that cannot be achieved merely through expansion of existing defence infrastructure. In addition to defence requirements, the airport is expected to boost tourism by improving connectivity to the remote island. The Airports Authority of India has projected an initial handling capacity of 1.35 million passengers annually.

Why Galathea Bay was chosen over INS Baaz

Before finalising the location, authorities evaluated five alternative sites, including INS Baaz at Campbell Bay. The assessment considered multiple factors such as terrain conditions, aviation safety requirements, environmental impact, tribal concerns and biodiversity. Officials concluded that expanding INS Baaz as a brownfield airport faced several limitations. The site is surrounded by challenging topography, including elevated hill features that would require extensive cutting and modification. Existing naval infrastructure and runway safety requirements also restricted future expansion possibilities. Additionally, runway extension at INS Baaz would have required significant land reclamation and could have affected nearby settlements. Authorities also noted that the impact on local bird populations would likely have been greater compared to the selected greenfield site at Galathea Bay.

Environmental concerns and safeguards

The government has stated that environmental assessments for the project were conducted in accordance with the Environment Impact Assessment Notification, 2006 and Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, 2019. The studies involved reputed institutions such as the Zoological Survey of India, Wildlife Institute of India and the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History.

According to the assessment, only 166.1 square kilometres have been earmarked for project-related development. More than 81 per cent of the island's area will continue to remain under forests, national parks, biosphere reserves and tribal conservation zones.

The project requires diversion of approximately 130.75 square kilometres of forest land. However, authorities have stated that more than half of this area will continue as green zones where tree felling is not planned. The forest land will be diverted under "Right of Use" provisions, while ownership will remain with the government under existing regulations.

Wildlife protection measures planned

Authorities have proposed an extensive conservation programme valued at Rs 72,220.41 crore over a 30-year period. The initiative is intended to support long-term protection of the island's ecosystems and wildlife, including Leatherback turtles, Nicobar megapodes and crocodiles. Measures for coral conservation and mangrove restoration have also been incorporated into the plan. The project's environmental clearances were challenged before the National Green Tribunal. However, the tribunal ultimately did not interfere with the approvals, observing that adequate safeguards and mitigation measures had been incorporated.

Land acquisition and rehabilitation process

The government has said that land acquisition for the project is being undertaken in accordance with applicable laws, including the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. Social Impact Assessments and public consultations are being conducted wherever private land acquisition is involved.

Tribal rights and community consultations

Questions regarding tribal rights have been among the most closely watched aspects of the project. According to the Environmental Impact Assessment, 73.07 square kilometres of Tribal Reserve land that was denotified will be offset by the fresh notification of 76.98 square kilometres, resulting in a net increase of 3.91 square kilometres in the reserve area.

Authorities have stated that consultations were carried out under the Forest Rights Act in coordination with the Department of Tribal Welfare and involved organisations such as the Andaman Adim Janjati Vikas Samiti, the Nicobari Tribal Council and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. The government has maintained that no physical displacement of tribal communities is proposed under the project.

Employment and economic opportunities

Apart from its strategic significance, the project is expected to generate substantial employment opportunities across the island region. Government estimates suggest that more than one lakh jobs could be created directly and indirectly as development activities progress. Ancillary sectors including logistics, tourism, hospitality, transportation and services are also expected to benefit from the resulting economic activity.

How the project could reshape India's Indian Ocean strategy

Strategic experts have increasingly highlighted the importance of island territories in modern geopolitics. With global competition intensifying across the Indo-Pacific region, infrastructure projects such as Great Nicobar are viewed as critical assets for maintaining maritime influence and securing trade routes.

If executed as planned, the project could emerge as a cornerstone of India's long-term maritime strategy, offering a combination of defence readiness, trade connectivity, disaster response capability and tourism-driven growth. The initiative reflects New Delhi's broader effort to strengthen its footprint across the Indian Ocean while balancing development with environmental and community safeguards.

The Great Nicobar Island Development Project represents a major strategic and economic undertaking for India. While environmental and tribal concerns continue to attract scrutiny, the government maintains that extensive safeguards, conservation measures and consultation processes have been built into the plan. If completed successfully, the project could significantly enhance India's maritime reach, trade potential and security posture in one of the world's most important oceanic regions.

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