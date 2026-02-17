Great Nicobar Project gets NGT nod: Strategic importance, India's counter to China and why it matters

New Delhi:

India is set to get a strategic advancement in the Indian Ocean region following the National Green Tribunal's go-ahead to the Centre's Great Nicobar Project after it dismissed multiple petitions challenging the development plan in the islands, citing national security. According to ANI, the tribunal observed that adequate safeguards have been put in place and concluded that there is no justification at this stage to stay or interfere with the project.

What is the Great Nicobar mega project?

The Great Nicobar mega project is a Rs 81,000 crore infrastructure plan proposed on Great Nicobar Island in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Spread across about 166 square kilometres, the project involves the diversion of nearly 130 square kilometres of forest land and the felling of close to 1 million trees.

The plan includes the construction of a transhipment port, an integrated township, a dual-use civil and military airport, and a 450 MVA power plant powered by gas and solar energy. A key component is the proposed deep-sea port at Galathea Bay along the southern coast of the island. The transshipment port will be overseen by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Strategic importance for India

Great Nicobar Island lies roughly 40 to 90 nautical miles (around 74-167 kilometers) from the northern entrance of the Strait of Malacca, the main maritime corridor connecting the Indian Ocean to the Pacific Ocean. The island sits astride critical international sea lanes of communication and is also not far from the Sunda and Lombok Straits, routes that enable Chinese shipping to move between the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean.

By establishing a naval capable deep water port and an airfield on Great Nicobar, India is expected to significantly strengthen the existing tri-services command in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The development would allow India to position ships, aircraft and drones closer to vital maritime routes in the eastern Indian Ocean, enhancing surveillance of key sea lanes and expanding strategic reach.

Countering China

For China, the Strait of Malacca is of immense importance, as a substantial share of its oil imports from West Asia and Africa passes through this route before reaching Chinese ports. This vulnerability has often been described as China’s “Malacca dilemma”, a term popularised by former Chinese President Hu Jintao.

Given Great Nicobar’s proximity to the western entrance of the Malacca Strait, strengthening infrastructure and maritime presence on the island enhances India’s ability to monitor shipping traffic moving into and out of the strait. This provides India with a potential strategic advantage during periods of heightened tensions.

China has expanded its footprint in the Indian Ocean through port projects and naval deployments under the Belt and Road Initiative. Developments in Gwadar and Hambantota are often viewed in India as elements of a broader strategic network. Upgrading Great Nicobar is therefore seen as reinforcing India’s forward presence in the eastern Indian Ocean.

The project also aligns with India’s Act East policy and its broader Indo-Pacific strategy, which emphasises secure sea lanes and deeper partnerships with Southeast Asian countries. Development of assets near the Malacca Strait complements cooperation frameworks such as the Quad, which includes the United States, Japan and Australia.

India’s military advancement in the region

On January 2, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan inaugurated the upgraded runway at the Indian Air Force’s Car Nicobar air base in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The apron areas have been expanded to enable smoother aircraft movement, and the upgraded facility will allow the Indian Air Force to conduct long-range firing exercises more efficiently. The runway will also support the Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN, improving civil air connectivity to remote island regions.

Officials stated that the upgraded infrastructure will strengthen Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief capabilities by enabling swift mobilisation of resources during natural disasters and emergencies in the earthquake and tsunami-prone region and adjoining areas.

During his visit, the Chief of Defence Staff also reviewed the operational role of the Andaman and Nicobar Command, ongoing infrastructure development and the level of joint services integration among the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard. He emphasised the need for seamless coordination to enhance surveillance, deterrence and rapid response capabilities in the region.

