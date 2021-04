Image Source : PTI (FILE) 'Government in Delhi means Lieutenant Governor': Centre notifies GNCTD Amendment Act

The Centre has notified the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021. The act gives primacy to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) over the government in the city, news agency PTI reported.

The provisions of the Act came into effect from April 27, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

