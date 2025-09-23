Government assigns ministries specific roles for effective disaster management and rapid response The government has assigned specific ministries key roles for disaster management to ensure faster response and minimize casualties during emergencies.

New Delhi:

In a move to strengthen disaster management across India, the central government has officially designated specific ministries and departments to oversee monitoring, early warning, prevention, mitigation, preparedness, and capacity building related to various types of disasters. This step aims to reduce inconvenience and casualties during emergencies, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Ministry of defence to handle avalanches and oil spills

The Ministry of Defence has been assigned the critical task of managing avalanches and oil spill disasters. Their expertise and resources are expected to provide a quick and effective response to these natural and man-made hazards, which often pose significant threats to safety and environmental security.

Ministry of Earth Sciences to provide early warnings for multiple disasters

The Ministry of Earth Sciences will be responsible for issuing early warnings for a wide range of natural hazards, including cold waves, cyclones, tornadoes, earthquakes, heatwaves, lightning, tsunamis, hailstorms, and heavy rainfall. This ministry’s role is vital in mitigating damage through timely alerts that can save lives and property.

Other ministries handling specific disasters

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will manage biological disasters, focusing on disease outbreaks and pandemics.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has been tasked with frost, cold waves, droughts, hailstorms, and pest attacks, directly impacting the agricultural sector.

Flood management is split between the Ministry of Jal Shakti, responsible for floods and glacial lake outburst floods, and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, which will oversee urban floods, excluding early warnings.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will address forest fires as well as industrial and chemical disasters.

Landslide monitoring and response fall under the Ministry of Mines.

Nuclear and radiological emergencies will be handled by the Department of Atomic Energy.

Legal framework and objective

The notification, issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, empowers these ministries and departments to coordinate disaster-related activities effectively. The central government hopes this structured approach will ensure quicker, coordinated action and better preparedness to minimise loss of life and property during disasters.

By clearly delineating responsibilities, the government aims to create a more resilient disaster management system, safeguarding citizens across the nation.