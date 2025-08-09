Goods train derails in Jharkhand’s Chandil, train services hit Goods trains derailed near Chandil in Jharkhan’s Saraikela-Kharswan district early Saturday. Read more

New Delhi:

20 wagons of a goods train derailed near Chandil in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharswan district in the early hours of Saturday, severely affecting train services on the Chandil-Tatanagar section of the South Eastern Railway, according to news agency PTI. Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident.

Services hit on both tracks

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Adra Division) Vikash Kumar told PTI that train services on both the up and down lines from Chandil have been halted. The derailment, which occurred under the Adra Division, also involved two goods trains in the affected area.

Clearance operations are currently underway to restore rail traffic. Railway staff and equipment have been deployed to the site to remove the derailed wagons and repair the damaged tracks.

Several express and mail trains have been either cancelled, diverted, or short-terminated due to the disruption. Among the cancelled services are the 20894 Patna–Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express, 28181 Tatanagar–Katihar Express, and 28182 Katihar–Tatanagar Express.