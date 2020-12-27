Image Source : FILE Is Goa headed for another lockdown? Here's what minister has to say

Amid rumours of a possible lockdown in Goa, state ports minister Michael Lobo clarified that the state will not shut down for tourism. He also appealed to the people not to fall prey to fake messages circulating on Whatsapp which claim that tourism businesses in the state would be impacted due to an impending lockdown.

Terming it as "false news", Lobo said that Goa could not afford another lockdown. He urged people to continue following precautionary measures in order to help sustain businesses and livelihoods linked to tourism-related businesses.

"Someone is spreading false news that from December 27 to March 21, Goa will be under lockdown for tourism. This is a false news. They are trying to drive away, whatever little businesses are running in the state," the Minister told reporters on Sunday.

"Both Goans and tourists should not think that we are going in for another lockdown or anything like that. There is no (possibility) of a curfew. There is no lockdown," he said.

His response after messagges on social media claimed that Goa was headed for a shut down in wake of positive cases being detected among persons who had returned from the United Kingdom over the last week.

Nearly two dozen out of the 900 odd passengers who had returned to Goa from the UK, until the ban on flights emanating from the European country, have tested positive.

Goa's tally of active Covid-19 cases stands at around 944, while 731 persons have died after testing positive in the state.

