Goa extends COVID curfew till July 12

The Goa government has extended the ongoing Covid-related curfew till July 12, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Friday. The curfew was first imposed on May 9 this year and has been extended several times since then.

"State level curfew extended till 7 am, 12 July 2021. Shops can remain open from 7 am to 6 pm. Saloons and outdoor sports complex/stadiums may also open," CM Pramod Sawant said.

Goa to prioritise contract COVID-19 health workers in govt service: CM

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has assured that the contractual health workers in the state, who served during the coronavirus pandemic, will be given priority in government services.

Addressing an event on Thursday, Sawant said that the state government will give priority in regular services to all those doctors, nurses and paramedics, who worked for the government during the pandemic.

“Whoever are working on a contract basis in health sector including doctors, nurses and para medics…wherever we can accommodate them, we will do that,” the chief minister said.

“I won’t promise that I would get them fixed (regularised) in the government job. But whenever there are posts created, we will give them priority,” he said.

The chief minister also said that those who worked in health sector during this crisis would be allowed to continue in their services.

“There are several AYUSH doctors who were working on a minimum salary basis, their issue also will be resolved,” he said.

Goa recorded 231 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Thursday while 221 patients recovered, according to the health department.

(With PTI Inputs)

