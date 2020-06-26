Goa CM says community transmission of COVID-19 has begun in state

Image Source : PTI Goa CM Pramod Sawant/FILE

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that community transmission of COVID-19 had begun in the state. According to a health official, a total of 44 cases were detected during the day, taking the COVID-19 count to 1,039 while the number of active cases was 667.

"We will have to admit that community transmission has begun in the state. But the infection has been traced to some common sources," Sawant was quoted as saying by PTI.

Sawant said the state government had enforced a stringent standard operating procedure under which all those entering the state had to either get themselves tested or be home quarantined for 14 days.

Mangor Hill in Vasco and Morlem village in Sattari taluka are containment zones while a few areas have been designated mini-containment zones in the state.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 1039, new cases: 44, deaths: 02, discharged: 370, active cases 667, samples tested till date: 60,305

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage