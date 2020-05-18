Image Source : PTI We have made our people fully aware of the COVID-19 situation: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant on Monday informed that the state was declared 'coronavirus free' as there are no cases from within the state. Sawant said: "So far, the reported cases that are there in the state -- around 41 -- are outside Goa." During 'CMs on India TV summit', the Goa Chief Minister said that there are no containment, red, orange or green zones in the state and they are planning to resume all economic activities including MSMEs.

Sawant said: "We are considering to resume restaurant services for home delivery, public transport services within the state."

Meanwhile, on people visiting from other states, the chief minister said that it will be after May 31 when they will be able to take a firm decision to welcome tourists.

The Chief Minister also informed that Goa's economy is dependent on mining, tourism, industry and agriculture. "We have written to the Centre to allow mining and if it will be allowed then it will be good for the state," he added.

Taking pride in Goa being 'coronavirus free' he said: "One reason why there are very few cases of coronavirus in Goa is that we have made our people fully aware of the COVID-19 situation and educate them."

As the lockdown has been extended, India TV interacts with chief ministers of various states to discuss coronavirus outbreak, lockdown in the country, how they have been dealing and managing administration in their respective states and road ahead for the nation on fighting the deadly disease.

