General Upendra Dwivedi inducted into US Army War College Hall of Fame; third Indian Army chief to earn honour

Pennsylvania:

Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) chief General Upendra Dwivedi has been inducted into the International Hall of Fame of the US Army War College in Pennsylvania, the Indian Army said on Friday. With this, he has become only the third CoAS after General VK Singh and General Bikram Singh to receive this honour.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Army said General Dwivedi - who is on a visit to the United States (US) - also addressed a gathering at the Army War College (AWC), Carlisle Barracks, on leadership, professional military education and evolving security dynamics after receiving this honour.

"A USAWC Distinguished Fellow himself, #GeneralUpendraDwivedi is an alumnus of the prestigious college and toured key facilities and participated in academic engagements, including panel discussions, reviewing advanced study projects of the scholars program and interacting with distinguished members of the institution," it posted.

Army chief's US visit

General Dwivedi is on a visit to the US. He started his visit by going to Hawaii earlier this week. There he received a Guard of Honour at the Fort Shafter, which is headquarters of the US Army Pacific. He also met senior commanders of the US Army Pacific, including General Ronald P Clark, and the talks focused on strengthening India-US Defence Cooperation.

"He held discussions with General Ronald P. Clark Commanding General @USARPAC, and other senior leaders, focusing on strengthening India-US #DefenceCooperation and advancing a shared vision for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific," the Army said on X. "#COAS also undertook an aerial tour of Oahu island, gaining insights into the training ecosystem and multi-domain operational readiness."

The Army chief's visit comes close on the heels of the visits of Air Chief Amar Preet Singh and Navy chief Dinesh Tripathi to the US, marking the continuance of high-level military-to-military exchanges between India and the US.