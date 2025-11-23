'Operation Sindoor was a trusted orchestra': Army Chief on how India destroyed 9 terror sites in 22 minutes India launched the military operation early on May 7 and decimated multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

New Delhi:

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has described Operation Sindoor as a "trusted orchestra" in which every unit played a "simultaneous and synergistic role," enabling the Indian armed forces to destroy nine terror targets in just 22 minutes.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of a Delhi-based management institute, he also said the military operation reflected a "foresight" to anticipate change as the situation unfolded. It was "a response shaped not in the moment, but through years of imagining how intelligence, precision and technology could converge into action," the general officer said.

'Op Sindoor was a trusted orchestra': Army chief

"Op Sindoor was a trusted orchestra where every musician played a simultaneous or a synergistic role. That is how in 22 minutes, we could destroy nine terrorist targets and, we could in 80 hours, make sure that the battle comes to an end. But what is more important, there was no time for decision making, had we not visualised, and had we not trusted the entire team," the Army chief said.

On November 17, at an interactive session, he had said, "On Operation Sindoor 1.0, I would say that the movie had not even begun, only a trailer was shown, and after 88 hours the trailer was over."

India launched the military operation early on May 7 and decimated multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Pakistan also launched offensives against India, and all subsequent counter-offensives by India were also carried out under Operation Sindoor. The military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, lasting nearly 88 hours, halted after they reached an understanding on the evening of May 10.

Army chief on importance of technology in military evolution

The Army chief underlined the importance of technology in military evolution. "Technology has transformed warfare, ranging from muddy trenches to intelligent network, rifles to drones, boots to bots, and also revolutions businesses, shampoo sachets to Gemini," he added.

He also emphasised the need for adaptation and what he described in the context of change as "a velocity of relevance".

"Recognising opportunity is one thing, responding to it is another. And that response begins with the courage to embrace change before it compels you to change. When I was commissioned into the Army, computers were nowhere in the horizon in our Army. And here I stand today, leading an Army that applies data sciences and AI in modern war fighting," Gen Dwivedi said.

He said the Army's ongoing transformation involves restructuring the force for greater agility, strengthening jointness with the Navy, Air Force and other domains, accelerating modernisation through advanced technologies, reforming the human resource system, and continually refining processes to improve efficiency and responsiveness.

General Dwivedi noted that he is currently leading "a community of nearly 1.3 crore soldiers, veterans and families," which accounts for about one per cent of India’s population. "As I often tell my friends in the corporate world, that while they handle a few hundred resumes, we handle a few million lives, who are ready to walk into a hail of bullets on your one clarion call."

He also spoke of seeking an opportunity in times of turbulence. "Let me begin with one that has served the Indian Army well, the ability to find opportunity in uncertainty. In 1971, when turmoil in us, while East Pakistan turned a tide of refugees, creating regional instability, India turned crisis into liberation, reshaping the subcontinent's destiny," the officer said.

On leadership, he said, "Whether on the battlefield or in the board rooms, speed and success come not from control but from trust."

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: PM Modi gave us free hand during 'Operation Sindoor': Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi | Video

Also Read: One arrow, two targets: Indian Navy's subtle message to China, Operation Sindoor reference for Pak