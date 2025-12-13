Army chief Upendra Dwivedi joins officers for pushups in IMA passing out parade | WATCH Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi was the reviewing officer at the IMA passing-out parade in Dehradun. Dwivedi showcased his fitness skills by performing a set of push-ups in front of the young officers present at the event.

New Delhi:

In an inspiring and eye-pleasing moment during the passing out parade at Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun, Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi unleashed his fitness skills as he did a set of pushups along with the young officers on Saturday, December 13.

In a video going viral on social media, Dwivedi can be seen doing push-ups with the officers at the passing out parade.

491 cadets participated in a grand Passing Out Parade at the historic Drill Square and will now be commissioned as officers in the Indian Army. Dwivedi was the reviewing officer at the parade, in which 525 cadets participated.

Along with 491 Indian cadets, 34 cadets from 14 friendly nations also took part in the Autumn Term 2025 Passing Out Parade. The 525 cadets were from the 157th Regular Course, 46th Technical Entry Scheme, 140th Technical Graduate Course, 55th Special Commissioned Officers Course, and Territorial Army Online Entrance Exam 2023 Course.

Watch the Army Chief doing pushups with the officers:

ACA Nishkal Dwivedi wins gold medal, BUO Badal Yadav takes silver

Medals were also awarded to the young officers for their performances in the training. ACA Nishkal Dwivedi clinched the gold medal and the 'Sword of Honour' for securing the first place during the training, while BUO Badal Yadav took the silver medal. The bronze for third place was won by SUO Kamaljeet Singh.

Meanwhile, Cadet Jadhav Sujit Sampat won the silver medal for registering first place in the 'Technical Graduate Course', while WCC Abhinav Mehrotra took the silver for his first place in the 'Technical Entry Scheme-46'. Officer Cadet Sunil Kumar Chhetri won the silver for the 'Special Commission Officer Course'.

JUO Mohammad Safin Ashraf from Bangladesh secured the first place in merit among the foreign cadets.

The Imphal Company won the Army Chief's Banner for overall best performance in the Autumn Term. On this occasion, General Dwivedi congratulated the new officers in his address for successfully completing their training. "Indian Military Academy has an incomparable reputation of producing capable professional officers and visionary leaders," Dwivedi said during the event.