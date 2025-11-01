PM Modi gave us free hand during 'Operation Sindoor': Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi | Video General Dwivedi recounted the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, calling it not only a military victory but also a mission to re-establish India’s sovereignty, integrity, and peace. He noted that it was PM Modi himself who named the operation.

Rewa:

Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, said that for the first time in India’s history, the armed forces were given complete operational freedom by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during critical national security operations. Speaking at an event at TRS College in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, General Dwivedi emphasized that this decisive leadership and clarity of vision enabled the military to execute strategies effectively and deliver a historic victory under Operation Sindoor. “The third ‘C’ is clarity. The thinking of our political leadership was clear. They gave us a free hand. It has never happened in history before that the Prime Minister gave such freedom to the forces,” he said.

Operation Sindoor: A mission of sovereignty and peace

General Dwivedi recounted the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, calling it not only a military victory but also a mission to re-establish India’s sovereignty, integrity, and peace. He noted that it was Prime Minister Modi himself who named the operation. “The name ‘Sindoor’ connects deeply with Indian culture. Whenever a mother, sister, or daughter applies sindoor, their gestures symbolise prayers for the soldier standing guard at the nation’s border,” he remarked, adding that the operation united the entire nation and the three armed forces in purpose and spirit.

The 3 pillars: Courage, confidence, and calmness

Dwivedi highlighted the three key principles that guided the armed forces throughout the operation- courage, confidence, and calmness. He praised the cooperation and collective composure of the Army, Navy, and Air Force leadership during intense combat situations. “The chiefs of all three forces remained calm and confident. That calmness assured the people of India that they were in safe hands,” he said. The Army Chief revealed that Indian forces even advanced 100 kilometers beyond the border to neutralise threats while minimising risks through strategic precision.

Acknowledging new-age security challenges

General Dwivedi also touched upon the evolving nature of warfare in an increasingly complex global environment. He said that challenges like cyber, space, and information warfare, alongside traditional threats such as terrorism and border conflicts, demand technological agility and strategic innovation. “The pace of change is so rapid that by the time you understand one challenge, another one emerges,” he observed, pointing to the fast-evolving global security landscape.

Generation Z: India’s future strength

Addressing students, General Dwivedi described Generation Z as the driving force of India’s future. He praised young Indians for being digitally fluent, socially aware, and globally connected. “India has the world’s largest Generation Z population, and it is this generation that will fuel the country’s progress. With discipline and direction, they can take India forward by generations in a moment,” he declared, emphasising the importance of youth participation in nation-building.

General Dwivedi’s remarks underline how unprecedented political clarity, operational freedom, and military synergy under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership transformed Operation Sindoor into a defining chapter in India’s defense history.