A five-day lockdown has been imposed in all urban areas and five block headquarters of Odisha's Ganjam amid the coronavirus crisis. The restrictions will be in place from July 9 till July 13. Essential services will, however, continue to function.

Screening measures will be taken in all NACs, Hinjilicut municipality, all block headquarters and Berhampur Municipality from July 9-13 due to rising cases, Ganjan Collector was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

