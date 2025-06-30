From campus leader to rape accused: The full story of Monojit Mishra's life, influence and fear Social media profiles of the prime accused Monojit Mishra claim that he is a former president of party's student wing, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), and organisational secretary of TMCP's south Kolkata wing.

Kolkata:

The Kolkata Law College is making headlines after a 24-year-old student accused Monojit Mishra, a former student and once-powerful figure on campus, of rape. Once a name that echoed across the campus walls with pride -- "Monojit Dada lives in our hearts"-- has now become the centre of a horrific crime. Nicknamed "Mango" by his friends, Monojit allegedly held unchecked influence in the college even years after graduating. Students claim he was feared by many, and multiple past complaints of harassment and misconduct against him were reportedly overlooked.

From priest's son to campus bully

Monojit's father, Robin Mishra, is a priest at Kalighat temple, while his mother suffers from neurological issues. In an interview, Robin shared his disappointment, saying he worked hard to provide Monojit with a good education but eventually cut ties with him due to his political involvement and aggressive behaviour. Robin stated that Monojit, also known by his nickname "Papai", had been living separately for four years and would only visit to collect documents. Neighbours described Monojit as a habitual troublemaker, often seen drunk and involved in altercations. Some reports mention he had a girlfriend, a lawyer by profession, who would visit him frequently.

A bright student who turned campus kingpin

Monojit once aspired to become a lawyer. He enrolled at Kolkata Law College in 2007 and was expected to graduate by 2012. However, his focus shifted to student politics, especially after the Trinamool Congress came to power in 2011. He dropped out before completing his course, re-enrolled in 2017, and finally graduated in 2022. Despite claiming to be a "criminal lawyer," his father revealed that Monojit spent more time on campus than in court. His loyal followers ensured he retained significant ground-level influence even after the college's party unit was dissolved in 2017 due to a vandalism incident involving the principal’s office.

Retained influence despite no official position

Interestingly, Monojit was hired as a casual clerical staff member at the college in 2023 -- a year after graduating. According to reports, he was paid Rs 500 per day. Questions were raised about why a trained lawyer would accept such a job, but many believe his lingering influence in the college corridors made it possible.

'Tui Amay Biye Korbi?' - A catchphrase turned creepy

According to a Times of India report, Monojit often used the Bengali pickup line "Tui Amay Biye Korbi?" ("Will you marry me?") with girls on campus—including the 24-year-old woman he allegedly raped. Students told the publication that Monojit used to secretly take photos of female students, morph them, and circulate them in WhatsApp groups. His gang would then body-shame and spread rumours about these girls, leaving many traumatised and even scared to attend college.

What happened on June 25?

In her complaint, the rape survivor alleged that Monojit, along with co-accused Pramit Mukherjee and Jaib Ahmed, lured her into the college union room around 7 pm on June 25. Once inside, Monojit allegedly asked her to "prove her loyalty to Trinamool’s student wing." Sensing danger, she tried to leave but was forcibly dragged into another room, where the sexual assault took place. The victim also stated that the accused recorded videos of the incident and threatened her to keep her mouth shut. Meamwhile, the results of the medical examination conducted on the victim also corroborated her rape allegation. Four people, including a college security guard, have been arrested so far.

