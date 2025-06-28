West Bengal: Five-member SIT formed to probe Kolkata law college student gang rape case The law student was allegedly raped by her two seniors and a former student of the educational institute inside the college building in south Kolkata on June 25 evening following which the police arrested three.

Kolkata:

In a swift response to the alleged gangrape incident reported from South Calcutta Law College on the evening of June 25, Kolkata Police has constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT). As per details, the probe will be conducted under the supervision of ACP Pradip Kumar Ghosal of the Special Surveillance Division (SSD). "An SIT has been formed to probe into the alleged crime. It will start its investigation immediately," an officer told the media.

Earlier, the police identified and arrested three accused in the case — Manojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed, and Pramit Mukhopadhyay. All three have been remanded to police custody until July 1 as investigations are underway. Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, the police also arrested a security guard of the Kolkata law college where the incident took place. With this, the total number of arrests reached four in the crime that took place inside the guard's room on the college premises. The guard, who was detained by the police for questioning, was arrested later, the officer said.

NCW chairperson writes to Bengal chief secretary

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has written to the chief secretary of West Bengal directing urgent action in the matter and the state police's cooperation for a meeting between a member of the rights panel and the survivor and her family. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar termed the incident "grave" and said it had "shaken public conscience". The women's rights panel took suo motu cognizance of the case on Friday. It has expressed deep concern for the safety, dignity, and well-being of the survivor and stressed the need for a swift institutional response.

Medical report confirms gang rape

On Friday, the results of the medical examination conducted on the victim corroborated her gang rape allegation, a senior Kolkata Police officer said. The victim, in her written complaint to the police, alleged that the security guard did not help her. The 24-year-old woman had gone to the college to fill out a form for a test and was forced to stay back in the union room even after it was completed. It is alleged that the alumnus, who is also a criminal lawyer and a contractual non-teaching staff of the college, actually raped her after she turned down a marriage proposal from him, while two existing students stood guard and made a video recording of the act on their mobile phones.

