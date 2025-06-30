BJP alleges Kolkata rape accused admitted to law college despite low rank: 'Who is protecting him?' BJP has raised serious questions regarding the college admission of Zaib Ahmed, one of the accused in the Kolkata rape case.

A fresh controversy erupted in the Kolkata law student rape case, after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targeted ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, raising serious questions on the college admission of one of the accused, Zaib Ahmed.

Four accused, identified as Manojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20), and Pinaki Banerjee (55), have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 24-year-old law student from South Calcutta Law College in Kasba.

Zaib Ahmed got admitted despite securing a "dismal" rank

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya alleged that Zaib Ahmed was admitted to South Calcutta Law College, affiliated with the University of Calcutta, despite securing a "dismal" rank of 2634 in the Calcutta University Law Entrance Test (CULET-UG 2024)."

"Zaib Ahmed, one of the accused in the South Calcutta Law College Rape Case, was admitted to the same college—South Kolkata Law College under Calcutta University—despite securing a dismal 2634 rank in CULET-UG 2024! Meanwhile, meritorious and law-abiding students with far better ranks are being denied admission. Welcome to Mamata Banerjee’s Bengal—where the rule of law is mocked and institutions are systematically destroyed to protect criminals with political connections," Malviya said in an X post.

'Who is protecting him?'

"Who gave Zaib Ahmed a seat in this prestigious law college? Who is protecting him? We demand answers. And we demand them NOW," Malviya questioned in his post on X.

BJP 'fact-finding team' arrives in Kolkata

A four-member 'fact-finding team' constituted by the BJP in connection with the recent gang rape at a law college in Kolkata arrived in the eastern metropolis on Monday morning. The members of the team include former Union ministers Satpal Singh, Meenakshi Lekhi and MPs Biplab Kumar Deb and Manan Kumar Mishra.

"Despite being run by a woman chief minister, West Bengal is witnessing one ghastly incident after another in colleges and medical colleges in the state," Deb told reporters after arriving at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

"Women are not safe in West Bengal... even a law student is not safe," he added.

Deb alleged that the team did not receive permission to visit the South Calcutta Law College or for an audience with the chief secretary. Deb said the team will later submit a report to BJP national president J P Nadda.

Kolkata law college rape case

A law student was allegedly raped by her two seniors and a former student of the educational institute inside the college building in south Kolkata on June 25 evening following which the police arrested four, including a guard of the institutuion. On Friday, the results of the medical examination conducted on the victim corroborated her rape allegation, a senior Kolkata Police officer said. The victim, in her written complaint to the police, alleged that the security guard did not help her. The 24-year-old woman had gone to the college to fill out a form for a test and was forced to stay back in the union room even after it was completed. It is alleged that the alumnus, who is also a criminal lawyer and a contractual non-teaching staff of the college, actually raped her after she turned down a marriage proposal from him, while two existing students stood guard and made a video recording of the act on their mobile phones.

