CCTV footage shows Kolkata law college rape survivor being dragged by accused; disturbing details emerge The surveillance camera near the college gate captures the survivor hurriedly walking with a bag in her hands as Manojit and another accused follow and forcibly drag her inside.

Kolkata:

Chilling CCTV footage recovered by Kolkata Police has revealed crucial evidence in the alleged gangrape case of a law student inside a college campus in the city’s Kasba area. The video shows the survivor being forcibly dragged near the college gate by two of the accused, including Manojit Mishra, into the premises.

The footage corroborates the survivor’s complaint, marking the third time she has accused the same individuals of assault.

CCTV footage corroborates survivor's allegations

The surveillance camera near the college gate captures the survivor hurriedly walking with a bag in her hands as Manojit and another accused follow and forcibly drag her inside.

Although the college has only three CCTV cameras and none near the union or guard room where the alleged crime took place, the entry and exit movements of all accused have been recorded.

Hockey stick recovered, accused's clothes confiscated

Following the complaint, police have recovered a hockey stick allegedly used to hit the survivor after the rape. The stick is now in police custody as evidence. Police have also seized Manojit Mishra’s clothing worn during the incident, a red kurta, light brown six-pocket pants, and black shorts.

Perhaps the most disturbing piece of evidence is a video of the incident found on the phone of Manojit Mishra. According to investigators, co-accused and law students Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee filmed the assault at Mishra’s instructions.

The video clearly shows the survivor's face and was reportedly made to blackmail her later. It has been sent to a cyber forensic lab for examination. Forensic teams also recovered hair strands from the crime scene, indicating the survivor tried to resist the attackers.

Shocking content found on accused’s phone

The investigation suggests the motive behind the assault was the survivor's rejection of Manojit’s marriage proposal. According to police, she had told him she was happy with her boyfriend and didn’t want to betray him.

In another alarming revelation, police found several objectionable images on Manojit’s phone. These included morphed images of multiple girl students with their faces superimposed on pornographic pictures, shared across various WhatsApp groups. Investigators are now probing whether this was part of a larger pattern of harassment.

Four arrested so far

The incident took place on June 25 inside a law college in Kasba. Police have arrested four individuals so far — Manojit Mishra, Pramit Mukherjee, Zaib Ahmed, and the college guard. Mishra is accused of committing the rape, while the others were allegedly involved in filming and facilitating the crime.