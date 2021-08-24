Tuesday, August 24, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Friday prayers to resume in UP mosque from August 27

Friday prayers to resume in UP mosque from August 27

Friday prayers will be offered at Lucknow's Asafi Imambara from August 27

IANS IANS
Lucknow Published on: August 24, 2021 10:37 IST
up mosque friday prayers
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

Friday prayers to resume in UP mosque from August 27

Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad has announced that beginning this week, Friday prayers will be offered at Asafi Imambara from August 27. Last year, on March 19, 2020, Jawad had announced the suspension of Friday prayers at the mosque following the pandemic. Prayers had resumed just before the second Covid wave hit again and the last of the prayers were held on April 9.

Maulana Kalbe Jawad, who is Imam-e-Juma of the prayers, said that since curfew restrictions had been lifted and Covid cases were on the decline, prayers were being resumed.

He said that the Husainabad and Allied Trust officials, who oversee management of Asafi Imambara, have been asked to provide for masks and conduct sanitisation of the mosque. As of now, the government permits a group of not more than 50 at a place at one time.

Jawad had earlier said that a distance of 6 feet between namazis cannot make for a prayer by jamaat (congregation)-a vital aspect of Friday prayers.

Also Read: 6 die of mysterious fever in UP; 80 others hospitalised at several places

Also Read: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri receives 3 copies of Guru Granth Sahib at Delhi airport

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News