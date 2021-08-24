Air India flight from Kabul carrying three copies of Guru Granth Sahib, 75 people lands at Delhi airport

Follow us on Image Source : ANI File pic from Kabul airport y'day when three swaroops of Guru Granth Sahib were being brought to India

An aeroplane carrying three copies of Sikh scripture Guru Granth Sahib and 75 people, including 46 Afghanistan Sikhs and Hindus, landed at Delhi airport on Tuesday. Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, V Muraleedharan and BJP leader RP Singh will receive the scripture. The three copies of the scripture are being flown in from war-torn Afghanistan

Announcing the evacuation flight, Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter to say, "Three Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji are being escorted to the IAF aircraft at Kabul Airport. Forty-six Afghan Hindus and Sikhs along with stranded Indian nationals are blessed to return on the same flight."

The evacuation of these 46 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus at such a challenging time is a big relief for us, said Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, which is also coordinating with the Indian government in the evacuation mission.

"US security forces escorted these people to the Kabul airport," he said.

India on Monday brought back 146 citizens on four different flights from Qatar''s capital Doha, days after they were evacuated from Afghanistan by NATO and American aircraft amid the deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country. On Sunday, it had evacuated 392 individuals from Kabul on three flights. Among them were 24 Afghan Sikhs, including two Afghan MPs -- Narinder Singh Khalsa and Anarkali Kaur Honaryar -- and their families.

India is carrying out the evacuation missions in coordination with the US and several other friendly countries.

