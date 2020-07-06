Monday, July 06, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Frequency of New Delhi-Howrah/ Howrah-New Delhi special trains reduced | Check starting date, timetable

Frequency of New Delhi-Howrah/ Howrah-New Delhi special trains reduced | Check starting date, timetable

The frequency of 02303/02304 Howrah-New Delhi-Howrah Special (via Patna) and 02381/02382 Howrah-New Delhi-Howrah Special (via Dhanbad), which were introduced from June 1 as per the schedule of Poorva Express, would now run once a week.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Kolkata Updated on: July 06, 2020 22:47 IST
Frequency of New Delhi -Howrah/ Howrah-New Delhi special train reduced | Check starting date, timeta
Image Source : PIXABAY

Frequency of New Delhi -Howrah/ Howrah-New Delhi special train reduced | Check starting date, timetable 

Frequency of special trains between Howrah and Delhi will be reduced from daily to weekly on the request of the West Bengal government in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Eastern Railways said on Monday. The frequency of 02303/02304 Howrah-New Delhi-Howrah Special (via Patna) and 02381/02382 Howrah-New Delhi-Howrah Special (via Dhanbad), which were introduced from June 1 as per the schedule of Poorva Express, would now run once a week.

The reduced frequency of these trains will be as follows:-

Train No. & Name

Existing frequency

Revised frequency

Revised days of run 

w.e.f.

02303 Howrah – New Delhi Special (via Patna)

4 days a week leaving Howrah on Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday

Weekly 

Ex. Howrah on Saturday

Commencing journey from Howrah from 11.7.2020.

02304 New Delhi – Howrah Special (via Patna)

4 days a week leaving New Delhi on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday

Weekly

Ex. New Delhi on Sunday

Commencing from New Delhi from 12.7.2020.

02381 Howrah – New Delhi Special (via Dhanbad)

3 days a week leaving Howrah on Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday.

Weekly

Ex. Howrah on Thursday

Commencing journey from Howrah from 16.7.2020.

02382 New Delhi – Howrah Special (via Dhanbad)

3 days a week leaving New Delhi on Monday, Tuesday, Friday.

Weekly

Ex. New Delhi on Friday

Commencing from New Delhi from 17.7.2020.

Both the above pairs of trains will run as per schedule upto 10.7.2020 Ex. Howrah and upto 11.7.2020 Ex. New Delhi. Thereafter, these trains will run as per above revised schedule till further advise.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X