Frequency of New Delhi-Howrah/ Howrah-New Delhi special trains reduced | Check starting date, timetable

Image Source : PIXABAY Frequency of New Delhi -Howrah/ Howrah-New Delhi special train reduced | Check starting date, timetable

Frequency of special trains between Howrah and Delhi will be reduced from daily to weekly on the request of the West Bengal government in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Eastern Railways said on Monday. The frequency of 02303/02304 Howrah-New Delhi-Howrah Special (via Patna) and 02381/02382 Howrah-New Delhi-Howrah Special (via Dhanbad), which were introduced from June 1 as per the schedule of Poorva Express, would now run once a week.

The reduced frequency of these trains will be as follows:-

Train No. & Name Existing frequency Revised frequency Revised days of run w.e.f. 02303 Howrah – New Delhi Special (via Patna) 4 days a week leaving Howrah on Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday Weekly Ex. Howrah on Saturday Commencing journey from Howrah from 11.7.2020. 02304 New Delhi – Howrah Special (via Patna) 4 days a week leaving New Delhi on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday Weekly Ex. New Delhi on Sunday Commencing from New Delhi from 12.7.2020. 02381 Howrah – New Delhi Special (via Dhanbad) 3 days a week leaving Howrah on Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday. Weekly Ex. Howrah on Thursday Commencing journey from Howrah from 16.7.2020. 02382 New Delhi – Howrah Special (via Dhanbad) 3 days a week leaving New Delhi on Monday, Tuesday, Friday. Weekly Ex. New Delhi on Friday Commencing from New Delhi from 17.7.2020.

Both the above pairs of trains will run as per schedule upto 10.7.2020 Ex. Howrah and upto 11.7.2020 Ex. New Delhi. Thereafter, these trains will run as per above revised schedule till further advise.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage