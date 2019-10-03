SP leader Firoz Khan's video crying before Mahatma Gandhi's statue goes viral | Watch

SP leader Firoz Khan's video crying before Mahatma Gandhi's statue went viral | Watch

A video of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Firoz Khan crying before Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary has gone viral on social media. In the video, Khan can be seen cleaning up a statue of the Bapu and weeping. The incident happened in Sambhal city of Uttar Pradesh.

"Where did you go Bapu. You liberated such a big country and left us alone. All our desires are ending slowly," Khan wept in front of Gandhi's statue.

'लोकप्रियता हासिल करने के लिए सपा जिलाध्यक्ष करते रहते है अजीबोगरीब नाटक'!



सम्भल: 2 अक्टूबर गांधी जयंती के मौके पर सपा नेताओं की नोटंकीबाज़ तस्वीरें आई सामने गांधी प्रतिमा के नीचे बैठकर कैमरे को देखते ही रोने का ढोंग करते नज़र आए सपा जिलाध्यक्ष फ़िरोज़ खान व अन्य पदाधिकारी! pic.twitter.com/7WqFNsDECA — आदित्य जयराम तिवारी (@adityatiwaree) October 2, 2019

The video was recorded when Khan with other SP leaders reached Fawara Chowk in Chandausi Kotwali area and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking to news agency ANI, a day after his video went viral, SP leader said, Gandhi's statue had been ignored for the past two years under the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

"BJP is synonymous with drama. When our SP government was in Uttar Pradesh, the administration used to clean idols of Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. It has not been done for the past two years. I regret to say that that it is our responsibility to clean idols of Mahatma Gandhi and we are not fulfilling it," he told ANI.

The SP leader hit out at the government saying that crores of rupees were being spent in the name of "Bapu" and said Swachh Bharat Abhiyan will not become a success until the initiative gets everyone's support

"When Bapu gave us this nation, his policies and intentions were clear. We want that the government should work and not to show off. Our Opposition should clarify whether they are with Bapu or Godse. I cleaned idols of Bapu on his birth anniversary and the Opposition is dubbing it as drama. We will not allow this discrimination. Crores of rupees are being spent in the name of Bapu. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan will not become a success until it gets everyone's support," he said.