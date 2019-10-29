Tuesday, October 29, 2019
     
Fire in godown adjoining hospital in Indore, 48 patients shifted

No casualty have been reported from the incident. The fire erupted around 11 pm on Monday in the locked warehouse with rubber tyres in it and soon engulfed the fourth and fifth floors of the building.

Indore Published on: October 29, 2019 12:34 IST
Fire broke out in a tyre godown located next to a hospital in Indore on Tuesday. The fire caused panic among patients as thick smoke engulfed the medical facility.

No casualty have been reported from the incident. The fire erupted around 11 pm on Monday in the locked warehouse with rubber tyres in it and soon engulfed the fourth and fifth floors of the building, the police said. 

Nearly 45 patients from the two floors were shifted to other wards as a precautionary measure, while three patients were admitted to other private hospitals in the city, Police added. 

Fire brigade personnel managed to douse the flames after hectic efforts for about four hours. A probe was underway to ascertain the cause of the blaze.

