Farmer leaders plan big expressway blockade on Day 100 of protest, visit to poll-bound states next

Image Source : FILE/PTI Rohtak: Farmer leaders Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Charuni, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Joginder Singh Ugra join hands during the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Gadhi-Sampla Town in Rohtak, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

Social activist Yogendra Yadav, an active participant in the ongoing farm stir, on Tuesday announced the blocking of an expressway on March 6 when the protest enters into Day 100. The Swaraj India chief said the decision to block the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway was taken at a meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Tuesday. The blockade will go on for five hours.

Apart from this, the farmer leaders have finalised plans till March 15. On the occasion of International Womens' Day on March 8, women protesters will be brought to the front at all the protest sites, Yadav said.

"From March 5, MSP Dilao movement will start in Karnataka, asking PM to ensure MSP for crops," he added.

Heading to poll-bound states, Swaraj said the farmers will appeal to people to "punish BJP and its allies who brought anti-farmer laws".

"We will go to the poll-bound states. This programme will begin in Kolkata on March 12 with a public meeting," he said.

Further, Yadav said that their meeting with 10 major trade unions had decided in-principle that farmers and labourers will fight this battle together. "On March 15, labourers & employees will take to streets across the country against privatisation and corporatization. Farmers will join them," he said.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi's borders for about three months in protest against the three laws that they say will end state procurement of crops at MSP.

Protesting farmers clashed with the police in the national capital on January 26, 2021 during a tractor parade to highlight their demands. Many of them, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, where a religious flag was hoisted. Over 500 police personnel were injured, and one protestor died.

The government and unions have held 11 rounds of talks, the last being on January 22, to break the deadlock and end the farmers' protest. Talks have not resumed following widespread violence during the tractor rally by protesting farmers on January 26.

