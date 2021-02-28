Image Source : PTI Centre behind R-Day violence, misguided farmers who didn't know Delhi roads: Kejriwal at 'Kisan Mahapanchayat'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has blamed the Centre or orchestrating violence on Republic Day at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally. Addressing a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Meerut, Kejriwal said he was aware of what had happened on the day the farmers took out a tractor parade.

"The centre is behind the Red Fort violence, not the farmers. It misguided the farmers who did not know Delhi roads," he said.

"The farmers of our country are unhappy. It has been more than 90 days that they have been protesting near Delhi along with their families. More than 250 farmers have died in these three months but the centre has done nothing about it," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) President said.

Kejriwal said that the protesting farmers faced atrocities that were not meted out even during the British rule.

"Even Britishers did not oppress our farmers to this extent, they did not fix nails on the ground. This government has left behind the Britishers. Today, Bharatiya Janata Party's central government has filed cases against farmers for carrying out anti-national activities. Even Britishers did not have this courage. They call our farmers terrorists," he said.

