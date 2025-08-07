'I know I'll have to pay a personal price, yet…': PM Modi's strong message in face of Trump tariffs His remark comes a day after US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariffs on India for purchasing Russian crude.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that protecting the interest of the farmers is his government's top priority, and the country will never compromise on them. His remark comes a day after US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariffs on India for purchasing Russian crude.

Addressing the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in Delhi, the Prime Minister said he knows he will "have to pay a price", but asserted that he is ready to do it.

"For us, farmers' interest is the foremost priority. India will never compromise the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I believe, personally, I will have to pay the price, and I am ready for that," said PM Modi.

Trump imposes tariffs on India

Last week, Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on India for buying Russian oil and weaponry, as he alleged that India is fueling the war in Ukraine that broke out in 2022. He also alleged that India is selling Russian crude in the open market and making a huge profit.

On Wednesday, he imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on India. With this, the US has imposed a total of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian products, barring a few exceptions.

He has also warned India of more "secondary sanctions". "So let's see what happens. You're going to see a lot more. You're going to see so much secondary sanctions," Trump said, addressing reporters outside the White House on Wednesday.

Trump's tariffs come into effect globally

The 25 per cent tariffs that were imposed by Trump last week on several nations, including India, came into effect on Thursday. The additional 25 per cent tariffs, meanwhile, will come into effect on August 27.

PM releases coin in honour of MS Swaminathan.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Thursday also released a commemorative coin and stamp in honour of late renowned agri-scientist MS Swaminathan. Hailing the agri-scientist, he said that Swaminathan is widely admired for his pioneering work in agricultural science.

"...Today, discussions about biodiversity are happening worldwide, and governments are taking many steps to protect it. But Dr. Swaminathan took a step further and gave the idea of bio-happiness. Today, we are here celebrating this very idea. Dr Swaminathan used to say that with the strength of biodiversity, we can bring about a significant change in the lives of local people," he said.

