India slams US tariff hike as 'unfair and unjustified', vows to protect national interest

Just hours after US President Donald Trump announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a strong and clear response calling the move "extremely unfortunate". MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the US decision to target India for actions that many other countries are also undertaking in their national interest is deeply "unfair and unjustified."

"These actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable," Jaiswal said while reiterating India's firm stance on defending its economic sovereignty. He further added that India will take all necessary steps to safeguard its national interests and ensure that its industries and economy are not adversely affected by such unilateral measures.

India defends Russian oil imports

The MEA spokesperson said that the United States has in recent days targeted India's oil imports from Russia. "We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India," Jaiswal added. Earlier on Monday as well, India had mounted sharp counterattack on the US and the European Union for their "unjustified and unreasonable" targeting of New Delhi for its procurement of Russian crude oil.

Trump doubles tariff on India to 50%

The Ministry of External Affairs' latest remarks came after Trump slapped an additional 25 per cent tariff on goods coming from India as a penalty for New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil, a move that is likely to hit sectors such as textiles, marine and leather exports hard. Trump signed an executive order imposing the additional tariff over and above the 25 per cent levy, which comes into effect from August 7. After this order, the total tariff on Indian goods, barring a small exemption list, will be 50 per cent. "The ad valorem duty imposed shall be in addition to any other duties, fees, taxes, exactions, and charges applicable to such imports," the order said.

Rahul Gandhi slams US tariffs as 'economic blackmail'

Reacting sharply to the US decision to impose an additional 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi described the move as "economic blackmail." He accused US President Donald Trump of attempting to bully India into signing an unfair trade agreement. "PM Modi better not let his weakness override the interests of the Indian people," he posted on X, urging the government to stand strong against pressure. Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor echoed similar concerns, stating that the tariff hike could deal a serious blow to India’s exports to the American market. He noted that such aggressive trade measures may damage bilateral economic ties and hurt Indian businesses that rely on access to the US market.

