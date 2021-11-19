Friday, November 19, 2021
     
Repeal of farm laws should be seen as gift from PM Modi to protesting farmers: Dushyant Chautala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Gurupurab, announced that there farm laws will be repealed in the coming Winter session of Parliament.  

New Delhi Published on: November 19, 2021 11:38 IST
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala 
Image Source : PTI

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala 

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday said the decision to repeal the three farm laws should be seen as a gift from the prime minister to protesting farmer. He also appealed to the protesting farmers to return to their homes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Gurupurab, announced that there farm laws will be repealed in the coming Winter session of Parliament.

Welcoming the move, Chautala, who is the leader of the JJP, a BJP ally, told PTI, "Repeal of farm laws should be seen as a gift from Prime Minister Modi to protesting farmers on Gurupurab."

"I appeal to all protesting farmers to return to their homes and celebrate Gurupurab with their families," he said.

