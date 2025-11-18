Faridabad terror module: How radicals and doctors built a network, planned Hamas-like attacks in India Hamas' ideological influence seems to be growing in South Asia, especially Pakistan. The Pahalgam attack earlier this year showed chilling similarities to the 2023 Hamas massacre in Israel.

New Delhi:

The blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, which shook the national capital and killed 15 people, has turned out to be only the tip of a far more complex and dangerous terror plot. As agencies dug deeper, they uncovered a highly structured doctor-driven terror module a network of radicalised professionals, tech experts, clerics and logistics handlers, all working silently under a single extremist agenda. During the investigation, agencies found stunning details about how this module operated, how each member was assigned a specialised duty, and how the network was preparing for Hamas-style terror attacks across India. Every member of the module had a unique background, a defined role, and a specific target.

Hamas-style attack plans take shape

Hamas' ideological influence seems to be growing in South Asia, especially Pakistan. The Pahalgam attack earlier this year showed chilling similarities to the 2023 Hamas massacre in Israel. Now, investigators say this module was preparing:

Drone bombs with cameras

Rocket-style explosives

Coordinated multi-city attacks

The plan was to replicate Hamas’s drone warfare strategy within India.

Foreign Link: The Pakistani handler behind the web (Umar Bin Khattab @ Haljullah)

A Pakistani operative and the module’s external anchor, he was in constant touch with cleric Maulvi Irfan, guiding the radicalisation and recruitment efforts.

The radicaliser who started it all (Maulvi Irfan Ahmed)

A cleric in Sopore, his job was to identify and radicalise educated youth.

Key responsibilities:

Recruit educated youngsters for Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)

Connect them with Pakistani handlers

Build the first core of the doctor network

He brought Dr. Muzammil into the fold who then became the central recruiter.

The recruiter and explosives transport handler (Dr. Muzammil)

Arguably the backbone of the entire module. He was responsible for:

Radicalising students at Al Falah University

Recruiting Dr. Adil, Dr. Umar, and Dr. Shaheen

Transporting explosives for attacks

Bringing Dr. Parvez Ansari into the conspiracy

Investigators say he followed Maulvi Irfan’s directions with absolute dedication.

The professor who raised Rs 20 lakh for terror (Dr Shaheen)

A professor at Al Falah University, originally from Lucknow, she played two powerful roles:

Raised nearly Rs 20 lakh for the module

Radicalised poor women and linked them to JeM’s women’s wing, Jamaat-ul-Momineen

She also helped in identifying new recruits.

Logistics & mobility: The first arrest (Aamir (Kashmir))

Connected closely with Dr Umar, he handled logistical arrangements.

Key tasks:

Arrange vehicles for the module

Procure the i20 car used in the Delhi blast

Manage travel and movements

The car was bought using terror funds provided by Dr. Umar. Aamir became the first arrest in the Delhi blast case and is now on a 10-day NIA remand.

The arrest that blew the lid off the module (Dr Adil)

His arrest from Saharanpur by J&K Police became the turning point. His key responsibility was procurement of weapons

Based on his leads:

Dr. Muzammil and Dr. Shaheen were arrested

A massive haul of weapons and 2,900 kg of explosives was recovered from Faridabad

The suicide bomber of the suicide bomber of the Red Fort attack (Dr Umar Nabi Mohammad)

The man who carried out the Red Fort car blast.

Role within the module:

Suicide attacker

Trained in chemical handling

Built bombs using ammonium nitrate

Highly radicalised, as seen in videos recovered by investigators

He was considered the module’s most technically skilled doctor.

The Tech architect building drone bombs & rockets (Jasir Bilal Wani @ Danish)

A tech specialist and the module’s most advanced operative.

Assigned responsibilities: