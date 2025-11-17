'Will hunt them even from paatal': Amit Shah reiterates commitment to punish culprits of Delhi blast Home Minister Shah said it was their collective commitment to eliminate terror from its roots under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the government will hunt down the culprits of Delhi blast even from ‘paatal’ (netherworld) and ensure they get harshest punishment for the crime they have committed.

Addressing the 32nd meeting of the Northern Zonal Council (NZC) in Faridabad, Shah said it was their collective commitment to eliminate terror from its roots under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

NIA arrests Delhi blast co-conspirator

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested another resident of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the blast near Delhi's Red Fort metro station. The accused, identified as Jasir Bilal Wani, also known as Danish, is alleged to have closely collaborated with suicide bomber Dr Umar Un Nabi, providing him with technical support.

Wani, a native of Qazigund in Anantnag district, is believed to have played an active role in planning the attack. Officials stated that he modified drones and made attempts to manufacture rockets ahead of the blast in the national capital. He has been brought to Delhi for further questioning.

Delhi blast: About the incident

A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car on the evening of November 10 near Lal Quila Metro Station, killing 15 people and injuring several others. The blast also engulfed multiple nearby vehicles, causing widespread damage.

Preliminary investigations have linked the explosion to a terror module recently uncovered in Faridabad. Several suspects have already been taken into custody, and authorities are conducting an extensive probe to dismantle the entire network behind the attack.

Crackdown on Al Falah University

Following the blast, Faridabad’s Al Falah University came under intense scrutiny, with several doctors linked to the institution arrested in connection to the aforementioned terror module case. The government ordered a comprehensive forensic audit of the university’s records. Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate and other relevant agencies have been tasked with probing the institution’s financial transactions, according to PTI sources.