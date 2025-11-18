Delhi blast case: Co-conspirator Jasir Bilal Wani remanded to 10-day NIA custody by Patiala House Court A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car on the evening of November 10 near Lal Quila Metro Station, killing 15 people and injuring several others. The blast also engulfed multiple nearby vehicles, causing widespread damage.

The Patiala House Court has remanded Delhi blast case accused Jasir Bilal Wani to 10 days of NIA custody. Wani, who hails from Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, was arrested on Monday. Investigators allege that he worked in close coordination with suicide bomber Dr Umar Un Nabi and is suspected to have providing him with technical support.

A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car on the evening of November 10 near Lal Quila Metro Station, killing 15 people and injuring several others. The blast also engulfed multiple nearby vehicles, causing widespread damage.

Wani was arrested after the probe agency nabbed Amir Rashid Ali, a resident of Samboora in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir. The NIA said Ali, who is now in 10-day custody, worked with Dr Nabi and helped arrange the car that was later turned into a “vehicle-borne IED” used in the blast in the national capital.

Amit Shah issues stark warning

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reiterated his commitment to bring Delhi blast culprits to justice. Addressing the 32nd meeting of the Northern Zonal Council (NZC) in Faridabad, Shah said the government will hunt down the perpetrators even from ‘paatal’ (netherworld) and ensure they get harshest punishment for the crime they have committed.

He also said the government was committed to eliminate terror from its roots under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Al Falah University under scanner

In the aftermath of the blast, Faridabad’s Al Falah University has come under sharp scrutiny. Several doctors associated with the institution have been arrested for their alleged links to the terror module under investigation. The government has ordered an extensive forensic audit of the university’s records, while the Enforcement Directorate and other agencies have been directed to examine its financial dealings, according to PTI sources.

With the university positioned at the centre of the probe into the so-called “white-collar” terror network, an atmosphere of anxiety and uncertainty has settled over students and staff, PTI reported citing sources on Monday. As examinations are currently underway, many on campus feel compelled to remain despite their concerns. The sources added that the administration is attempting to maintain regular classes and keep hostel facilities functioning, though some students have already chosen to return home.

