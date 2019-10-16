'Enough Is Enough', Ayodhya hearing to conclude at 5 pm today, says CJI

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Enough is enough, says CJI Gogoi on Ayodhya hearing

As the hearing in Ayodhya land dispute case continues, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday said 'enough is enough', adding the day-to-day hearing in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case at Ayodhya should conclude by 5 PM today. Gogoi's statement came as the 5-judge Constitution bench said that it is hearing the Ayodhya land dispute case for the last 39 days and no more time beyond today will be granted to parties to conclude the hearing in the case.

"This matter is going to be finished today by 5 PM. Enough is enough," the bench, which also comprises justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer, said at the start of the proceedings on the 40th day.

The bench also rejected a plea of a party seeking to intervene in the ongoing hearing and said no such interventions will be allowed now at this stage of proceedings.

Senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan, appearing for a Hindu party, has commenced his submission in response to a lawsuit filed by Sunni Waqf board in 1961 seeking title claim over the 2.77 acre disputed land at Ayodhya.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

