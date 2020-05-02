J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Pulwama

Saturday, May 02, 2020
     
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in the early hours of Saturday, police said. 

New Delhi Published on: May 02, 2020 9:24 IST
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in the early hours of Saturday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Dangerpora area of the south Kashmir district on Saturday following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the hiding militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.

The exchange of firing was going on and further details are awaited, he added

(With Inputs from PTI)

