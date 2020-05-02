J&K: Two jawans martyred as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Baramulla

Image Source : PTI/FILE Two jawans martyred in ceasefire violation by Pak on LoC in Baramulla

Two Army soldiers were martyred as Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday by resorting to unprovoked firing, a defence spokesman said.

"Unfortunately, two soldiers have succumbed to their injuries," defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

The Army salutes their supreme sacrifice, he said.

Three soldiers and three civilians, including a four-year-old boy, were injured on Friday when Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rampur Sector in Baramulla in north Kashmir.

On May 1 2020, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Rampur Sector, in Baramulla.

(With Inputs from PTI)

