Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J-K's Kathua district Security forces launched a joint operation in Kathua district's Hiranagar sector following reports of terrorist movement. A gunfight is underway. Locals had first spotted armed men in fields. Forces have cordoned off the area. No official confirmation yet on casualties or identities.

An encounter broke out between security forces and suspected terrorists in the Hiranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Sunday, following intelligence inputs about terrorist movement in the area. According to sources, security forces launched a large-scale search operation in the Manyal area of Hiranagar after receiving information about the presence of terrorists. Intermittent exchange of fire is underway, they said. Initial reports suggest that two to three terrorists have been cornered by the forces. However, sources also indicate that four to five terrorists may have infiltrated the area.

The operation was intensified after a local couple reportedly spotted armed men while working in their fields and immediately alerted security forces. Following this, personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF), Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police cordoned off the area and launched a joint search operation.

Sources added that intelligence agencies had recently issued alerts about possible infiltration attempts in the region, prompting heightened security measures. The operation is still ongoing and the area remains under close surveillance. So far, no official statement has been released by the police regarding the encounter or the number of militants involved.

(Reported by Rahi Kapoor)