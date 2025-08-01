ED probes Rs 15 crore Dubai transfer in Changur Baba religious conversion racket case The ED is intensifying efforts to unravel the financial architecture behind the alleged conversion racket, with a focus on uncovering the key players and funders behind the scheme.

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its probe into a large-scale religious conversion racket allegedly masterminded by Jalaluddin alias Changur Baba. The agency is particularly focused on a suspicious Rs 15 crore transaction from Dubai, believed to be tied to foreign funding of the racket.

According to ED officials, Changur revealed during questioning that he had moved to Dubai in 2015, where he allegedly influenced the religious conversion of businessman Naveen Rohra, his wife, and son. Rohra, who operated a shipping company in Dubai, later returned to India along with Chhangur and their families.

The ED is now investigating the Rs 15 crore transferred from Dubai to Naveen Rohra’s bank account, suspecting that the funds may have been routed into the religious conversion network. Chhangur has claimed the money came from the sale of a Dubai-based business and was legally transferred to an Indian account. However, investigators suspect the funds were used for unlawful activities, including conversion operations across Uttar Pradesh and other states.

Sources say the ED wants to take Naveen Rohra into custody for questioning, as he is believed to hold crucial information about the money trail. Meanwhile, Chhangur has been evasive during his remand and has allegedly shifted financial responsibility onto Neetu Naveen Rohra alias Nasreen, claiming, “The properties belong to her.”

The agency is currently verifying property acquisitions worth over Rs 63 crore linked to Changur, Nasreen, and Naveen. One transaction under scrutiny is a Rs 4.11 crore property purchase in Balrampur, suspected to be made using illicit funds.

Changur also admitted to knowing a court clerk, Rajesh Kumar Upadhyay, but refused to disclose the nature of their association or possible legal aid he may have received. He remained largely silent when questioned about their financial dealings.

With Changur’s five-day ED remand set to expire at 5 pm on August 1, officials are pushing to gather as much information as possible. His lawyer, Azizullah Khan, has requested regular medical check-ups, citing Chhangur's old age and health concerns.

The ED is expected to initiate property attachment proceedings next week as it digs deeper into violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), focusing on uncovering the broader financial and operational network behind the alleged conversion racket.