Wednesday, August 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. FEMA violation case: ED penalises DMK MP Jagathrakshakan, his family for Rs 908 crore

FEMA violation case: ED penalises DMK MP Jagathrakshakan, his family for Rs 908 crore

The federal agency issued a statement which said that properties worth Rs 89.19 crore, seized in September 2020, have been confiscated following an adjudication order issued on August 26 (Monday) under the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: August 28, 2024 16:41 IST
ED penalises DMK MP Jagathrakshakan, Enforcement Directorate, DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan, DRAVIDA munn
Image Source : JAGATHRAKSHAKAN (X) DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today (August 28) said a penalty of Rs 908 crore has been slapped in a case related to the violation of foreign exchange rules against DMK MP S Jagathratchakan and his family members.

Jagathratchakan, 76, represents the Arakkonam Lok Sabha seat. The agency said a FEMA probe was initiated against the MP, a businessman from Tamil Nadu, his family members and related Indian entity.

This investigation, it said, resulted in the passing of seizure order, dated September 11, 2020 under section 37A of FEMA, for various movable and immovable properties in the name of the MP and his family members. There are valued at Rs 89.19 crore.

"The properties worth Rs 89.19 crore which were seized in terms of section 37A of FEMA were also ordered for confiscation, and penalty of Rs 908 crore is levied vide Adjudication Order dated 26/08/2024," the ED said.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: AIADMK worker hacked to death in Cuddalore district, two detained

ALSO READ: DMK holds protest against Centre for neglecting Tamil Nadu in Union Budget | VIDEO

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement