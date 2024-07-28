Tamil Nadu: AIADMK worker hacked to death in Cuddalore district, two detained

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

An AIADMK ward secretary from Cuddalore district has been hacked to death, the police said on Sunday. Two suspects have been detained for questioning by Cuddalore district police.

PK Sajith, inspector, Bahour police station said the unknown gang ran away after hitting Padmanabhan while he was driving his two-wheeler. He died on the road, the official added.

Suspects from the Cuddalore district may have committed this murder due to enmity and two persons named Murali and Sridhar from Navaneetha Nagar area of ​​the Cuddalore district have been taken for questioning, Sajith said.

BJP worker killed in Sivaganga

In another incident of political violence in the state, a BJP district secretary of Sivaganga - Selvakumar - was brutally murdered by unknown assailants on Saturday night.

SP Dongre Praveen Umesh formed special teams to nab the accused. The Sivaganga taluk police launched the investigation, said Umesh.

