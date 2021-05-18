Eastern Railways discontinues 10 Special Trains due to 'poor patronisation'

Tuesday, May 18, 2021
     
The Eastern Railways on Tuesday discontinued at least 10 special trains till further notice due to "poor patronisation".   

New Delhi Published on: May 18, 2021 16:04 IST
PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
The Eastern Railways on Tuesday discontinued at least 10 special trains till further notice due to "poor patronisation". 

According to a press note, Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri Special will be cancelled with effect from May 20, New Jalpaiguri-Sealdah Special from May 21. Sealdah-Puri Special stands discontinued May 9 onwards, while Puri-Sealdah Special and Kolkata-Haldibari Special won't operate from May 20. 

Haldibari-Kolkata Special will not function from May 21, while Kolkata-Silghat Special will remain suspended May 24 onward. Silghat-Kolkata Special will not operate from May 25, Howrah-Balurghat Special and Balurghat-Howrah Special from May 19. 

