Eastern Railways discontinues 10 Special Trains due to 'poor patronisation'

The Eastern Railways on Tuesday discontinued at least 10 special trains till further notice due to "poor patronisation".

According to a press note, Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri Special will be cancelled with effect from May 20, New Jalpaiguri-Sealdah Special from May 21. Sealdah-Puri Special stands discontinued May 9 onwards, while Puri-Sealdah Special and Kolkata-Haldibari Special won't operate from May 20.

Haldibari-Kolkata Special will not function from May 21, while Kolkata-Silghat Special will remain suspended May 24 onward. Silghat-Kolkata Special will not operate from May 25, Howrah-Balurghat Special and Balurghat-Howrah Special from May 19.

