Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; epicenter in Afghanistan

New Delhi:

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and other parts of north India, including Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday night after a quake of magnitude 5.8 hit southern Afghanistan, said the Meteorological Centre Srinagar (MCS).

The earthquake hit at around 10.26 pm at a depth of 160 kilometres in southern Afghanistan. It occurred at 34.58 N latitude and 70.66 E longitude, according to the MCS.

Third earthquake in less than a week

This is the third earthquake that has hit Afghanistan in less than a week. While the first quake of 6.3 magnitude hit Afghanistan on Sunday, the second earthquake of 5.3 magnitude occurred on Tuesday.

The Sunday's quake had left more than 2,000 dead in Afghanistan. According to the Taliban, the death toll in Afghanistan stands at 2,205, with the majority of casualties in Kunar. Rescue operations are still underway in Afghanistan, but the rough terrain has hindered the relief efforts.

"Tents have been set up for people, and the delivery of first aid and emergency supplies is ongoing," Taliban spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said, adding that rescue efforts are still underway.

Aid agencies urge countries to send funds to help Afghanistan

With the situation remaining grim in Afghanistan, aid agencies have urged the international community to increase funding to Afghanistan. "Afghans are weary of this never-ending crisis upon crisis, which they have to meet with dwindling external help and their own often desperate efforts," said Thamindri De Silva, national director of World Vision Afghanistan, on Wednesday.

"International governments are queasy about investing in the longer-term solutions that can address the drivers of crises, such as the lack of preparedness, rural health care, and fragile infrastructure that made the impacts of these earthquakes so devastating," De Silva added.