Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 jolts Afghanistan, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, J-K A strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region. In October 2023, a powerful 6.3 magnitude quake killed thousands in the western part of the country.

New Delhi:

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Afghanistan’s mountainous Hindu Kush region late Sunday night, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The tremor, occurring near the Pakistan border at a depth of 10 km, caused strong ground shaking but no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The earthquake hit at 11:47 pm local time (19:17 GMT), catching many residents in their homes. The USGS pinpointed the epicentre 42 kilometres east-northeast of Jalalabad and about 36 kilometres north of Basawul, near Afghanistan’s eastern border with Pakistan.

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles), which is considered shallow and capable of producing stronger surface shaking. However, no immediate injuries or structural damage were reported. Local authorities and monitoring agencies are assessing the situation for possible delayed reports of impact. Given the time of night and remote terrain, any damage might take time to surface.

Tremors felt in Jammu & Kashmir and Delhi-NCR

In the aftermath of the magnitude 6.0 earthquake that struck Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region, tremors were reportedly felt across several parts of northern India, including Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi-NCR. In April 2025, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake in Afghanistan also sent tremors across northern India, including the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. That incident, though slightly less powerful, had led to brief panic in several towns

Region prone to seismic activity

Afghanistan sits on a major tectonic boundary, with the Hindu Kush mountain range frequently experiencing earthquakes. In October 2023, a powerful 6.3 magnitude quake killed thousands in the western part of the country. Estimates from that disaster ranged from 1,500 (UN) to over 4,000 (Taliban authorities).