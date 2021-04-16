DRDO to set up Covid-19 hospitals with 600 beds in Lucknow

Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL. DRDO to set-up two COVID-facility hospitals in Lucknow.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will set up two dedicated Covid-19 facilities in Lucknow with nearly 600 beds. The decision was taken during a meeting presided over by Defence Minister Rajasthan Singh who also is the local MP.

Lucknow has emerged as a hotspot of Covid-19 in the second wave of pandemic. The city has recorded more than 35,000 active cases. Lucknow is among 10 districts of the state that are worst affected by the virus. The state government has already imposed sweeping restrictions in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad and other districts to contain the spread of infection.

Singh has directed that a DRDO team be sent to Lucknow today itself and the work on setting up Covid facilities should begin on a war footing. The DRDO will set up the makeshift hospitals here on its own cost and will also provide beds and oxygen.

Recently, a letter of state minister Brajesh Pathak had surface online wherein he had criticised the health authorities over non-availability of beds for Covid-19 patients and shortage of ambulances in Lucknow. He had said that lockdown could be imposed in Lucknow if immediate measures are not taken.

Earlier on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh government extended existing night curfew timings in several cities including the capital Lucknow. Night restrictions will remain in place from 8 PM to 7 AM.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country, has reported 20,510 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Thursday, taking the number of active cases in the state to 1,11,835.

Latest India News